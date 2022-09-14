Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Trading Up 2.5%

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.55 and last traded at $9.55. Approximately 4,302 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 5,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on DREUF shares. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.25 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.97.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.80.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

