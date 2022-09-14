Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Buys 10,841 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 127.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,841 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHH. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 169.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHH stock opened at $21.56 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $26.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.12 and its 200 day moving average is $22.85.

