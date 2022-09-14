Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Invests $204,000 in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV acquired a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 17,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 41,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 12,402 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chevron Price Performance

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen raised their target price on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $159.41 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $93.31 and a one year high of $182.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $313.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.