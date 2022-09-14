Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Sells 3,463 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,463 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $24.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.03 and a 200 day moving average of $25.97. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.04 and a 12-month high of $32.03.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.