DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,200 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.29% of DT Midstream worth $15,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DTM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,763,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,780,000 after purchasing an additional 99,072 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,482,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,575 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,847,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,254,000 after purchasing an additional 175,118 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,552,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,473,000 after purchasing an additional 259,907 shares during the period. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 317.6% in the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,980,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DTM shares. Barclays raised their target price on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

DT Midstream stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.16. 13,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,038. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.78. DT Midstream, Inc. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $59.36.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.08). DT Midstream had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 37.97%. The firm had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.31 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.64%.

Insider Transactions at DT Midstream

In other news, Director Peter I. Tumminello acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.80 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About DT Midstream

(Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.