Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $23.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Duckhorn Portfolio traded as low as $16.84 and last traded at $16.84, with a volume of 2124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.38.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NAPA. Barclays boosted their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duckhorn Portfolio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Get Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $504,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,685 shares in the company, valued at $8,529,783.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $96,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,150,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,143,294.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $504,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 422,685 shares in the company, valued at $8,529,783.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Duckhorn Portfolio Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 6.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 35.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 4,929.3% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 59,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 58,511 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 11.1% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,416,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,893,000 after acquiring an additional 240,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.1% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 36,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 6,995 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of -0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.