Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Declares GBX 26 Dividend

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 26 ($0.31) per share on Monday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Dunelm Group Trading Up 1.4 %
DNLM opened at GBX 733 ($8.86) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 785.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 903.21. The company has a market cap of £1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 977.03. Dunelm Group has a one year low of GBX 659.50 ($7.97) and a one year high of GBX 1,557.73 ($18.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.57, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.03.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Dunelm Group to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 1,400 ($16.92) to GBX 950 ($11.48) in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,100 ($13.29) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,160 ($14.02) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,130 ($13.65) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dunelm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,218 ($14.72).
Insider Buying and Selling at Dunelm Group
About Dunelm Group
Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.
Read More
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.