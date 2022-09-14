Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Declares GBX 26 Dividend

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 26 ($0.31) per share on Monday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

DNLM opened at GBX 733 ($8.86) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 785.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 903.21. The company has a market cap of £1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 977.03. Dunelm Group has a one year low of GBX 659.50 ($7.97) and a one year high of GBX 1,557.73 ($18.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.57, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.03.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Dunelm Group to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 1,400 ($16.92) to GBX 950 ($11.48) in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,100 ($13.29) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,160 ($14.02) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,130 ($13.65) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dunelm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,218 ($14.72).

In related news, insider Karen Witts acquired 1,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 845 ($10.21) per share, with a total value of £9,920.30 ($11,986.83).

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

