DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th.
DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years.
DWS Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of KTF opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.63.
About DWS Municipal Income Trust
Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.
