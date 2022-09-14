DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years.

Get DWS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

DWS Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of KTF opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KTF. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 39.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 85,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. 37.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.