DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:KSM)

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0337 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of KSM opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.58. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $12.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSM. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 165,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 74,726 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 445.5% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 77,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 63,698 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $300,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 141,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 27,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 26,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

