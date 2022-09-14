Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EBMT opened at $18.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.60 million, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.58. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.29.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Increases Dividend

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $23.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.30 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $193,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 186,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,596,984.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Petiole USA ltd lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 5.1% during the second quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 114,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 5,568 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 24.1% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 13.4% during the second quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 98,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 11,674 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.5% during the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 40,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 381,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. 32.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also

