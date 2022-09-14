Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Holdings Decreased by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Eaton were worth $10,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 288.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in Eaton by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 588.6% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $141.92. 7,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,134. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.15%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eaton from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price target on Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.64.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

