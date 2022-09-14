Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS) Shares Bought by Midwest Wealth Management Inc.

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II comprises 1.5% of Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000.

EOS stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $17.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,483. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.49. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $24.81.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.38%.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

