EJF Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF)

EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 75,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Summit Financial Group by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Summit Financial Group by 57.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Summit Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Summit Financial Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMMF. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Summit Financial Group to $31.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Summit Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Shares of Summit Financial Group stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.72. 1,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,022. The company has a market cap of $354.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.18 and a twelve month high of $30.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.31.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $34.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.50 million. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 15.46%. Analysts forecast that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Summit Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.51%.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

