EJF Capital LLC Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) by 459.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,960 shares during the quarter. EJF Capital LLC owned approximately 0.27% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSIG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth $168,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter.

BrightSphere Investment Group Price Performance

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $16.90. 4,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,045. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.23 million, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.58. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $31.17.

BrightSphere Investment Group Dividend Announcement

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $95.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.01 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 65.73% and a return on equity of 46.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

BrightSphere Investment Group Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

