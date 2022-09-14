EJF Capital LLC Lowers Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

EJF Capital LLC lessened its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 37,963 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of SLM worth $5,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners grew its stake in SLM by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,965,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $273,621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042,189 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SLM during the 1st quarter worth $49,609,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in SLM by 221.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,550,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,241 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in SLM by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,530,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SLM by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128,237 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM Trading Up 0.1 %

SLM traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $15.07. The company had a trading volume of 56,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,795. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.18. SLM Co. has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

SLM Dividend Announcement

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $362.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.41 million. SLM had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 46.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on SLM from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on SLM from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

SLM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.