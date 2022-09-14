EJF Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB)

EJF Capital LLC raised its position in Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating) by 769.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 368,911 shares during the quarter. EJF Capital LLC owned approximately 1.69% of Ponce Financial Group worth $4,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDLB. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 17,175.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ponce Financial Group during the first quarter worth $115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ponce Financial Group by 26.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ponce Financial Group by 88,172.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 15,871 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Ponce Financial Group during the first quarter worth $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.13% of the company’s stock.

Ponce Financial Group Price Performance

PDLB stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $9.44. 27,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,596. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average of $9.71. Ponce Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $233.43 million, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Ponce Financial Group Company Profile

Ponce Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including demand accounts, NOW/IOLA accounts, money market accounts, reciprocal deposits, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

