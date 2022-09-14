EJF Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

EJF Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ECPG. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 7,489 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,490,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 39,146 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Laura Olle sold 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $51,046.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,578.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ECPG traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $51.20. 7,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,806. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $46.89 and a one year high of $72.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

