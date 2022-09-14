Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Ekso Bionics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Ekso Bionics Stock Performance

NASDAQ EKSO opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 8.16 and a quick ratio of 7.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.77. Ekso Bionics has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $5.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics ( NASDAQ:EKSO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 94.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. Analysts predict that Ekso Bionics will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EKSO. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ekso Bionics during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 27,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Ekso Bionics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

