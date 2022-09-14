Elysian (ELS) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $7.35 Million

Elysian (ELS) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. Over the last week, Elysian has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. Elysian has a market capitalization of $7.35 million and $152,080.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elysian coin can now be bought for $0.0121 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,229.73 or 0.99996749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004944 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00056428 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012418 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005445 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00065144 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004940 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00075367 BTC.

Elysian Profile

Elysian is a coin. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io. Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely.

Elysian Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

