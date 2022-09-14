EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 179,540 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,289 shares during the quarter. EMCOR Group makes up about 0.4% of Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $20,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,953,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 232.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 166,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,789,000 after buying an additional 116,692 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 279,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,554,000 after buying an additional 113,333 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,970,000 after purchasing an additional 108,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 246,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,814,000 after purchasing an additional 97,001 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $900,825.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,102,471.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

EME stock traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $118.87. 3,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,820. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.64 and a 12 month high of $135.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.31. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. EMCOR Group’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EME shares. StockNews.com raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.75.

About EMCOR Group

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.