Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Price Target Cut to $29.00

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Cowen from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Cowen lowered their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

EBS stock opened at $22.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.65. Emergent BioSolutions has a 52 week low of $21.86 and a 52 week high of $58.33.

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($1.24). Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $242.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EBS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,025,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,590,000 after purchasing an additional 39,137 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 318,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,849,000 after acquiring an additional 152,961 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 236.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 136,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,926,000 after acquiring an additional 95,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

