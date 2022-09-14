Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.05-$5.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.51 billion-$19.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.83 billion.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $82.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $100.47. The firm has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.04.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

EMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a mkt perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Argus upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 8.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

