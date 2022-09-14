Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Taconic Capital Advisors LP

Taconic Capital Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 95.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,000,000 shares during the quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ET. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 476.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

ET stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.04. The stock had a trading volume of 471,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,412,994. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.85. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $12.49.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $25.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.88 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ET shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,591,092 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $17,406,546.48. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 49,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $542,388,538.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,591,092 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $17,406,546.48. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 49,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $542,388,538.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 26,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 388,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,677,646.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,045,866 shares of company stock worth $46,895,136. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

