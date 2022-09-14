EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Acquired by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 480,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. EnerSys comprises 1.9% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 1.17% of EnerSys worth $35,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENS. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 5.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its position in EnerSys by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 8.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENS. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.

ENS traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $63.03. 1,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,868. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $55.60 and a fifty-two week high of $86.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.46 and its 200 day moving average is $66.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

