EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) is Martin Currie Ltd.’s 9th Largest Position

Martin Currie Ltd. decreased its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 48,319 shares during the period. EPAM Systems accounts for approximately 3.8% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Martin Currie Ltd. owned about 0.69% of EPAM Systems worth $117,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in EPAM Systems by 276.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,534,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,938,272,000 after buying an additional 4,798,503 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,849,348,000 after acquiring an additional 115,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,644,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,104,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,837 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,197,000 after acquiring an additional 206,636 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,764,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $523,474,000 after acquiring an additional 38,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $370.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $370.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.13.

In related news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total value of $5,877,719.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,338,040.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $705,917.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,791.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total value of $5,877,719.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,040.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,527 shares of company stock worth $28,901,058. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EPAM traded down $1.07 on Wednesday, hitting $420.33. 2,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,423. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 68.08, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $386.58 and a 200-day moving average of $324.11. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.59 and a fifty-two week high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.67. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

