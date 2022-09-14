EpiK Protocol (EPK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $260,002.00

EpiK Protocol (EPK) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. EpiK Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $260,002.00 worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EpiK Protocol has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One EpiK Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EpiK Protocol alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 140.9% against the dollar and now trades at $236.43 or 0.01188461 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.91 or 0.00833957 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00021065 BTC.

EpiK Protocol Profile

EpiK Protocol was first traded on August 31st, 2020. EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 210,496,564 coins and its circulating supply is 130,057,090 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol. EpiK Protocol’s official website is www.epik-protocol.io.

Buying and Selling EpiK Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “EpiK Protocol envisions building a decentralized KG using blockchain technology to expand the horizons of today's AI technology, tapping on the decentralized storage technology which originated from Filecoin, uniquely designed Token Economy which ensures fair incentives, Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO ) to ensure trusted governance, and Decentralized Financial Technology (DeFi) for reliable financial capabilities. Thus, creating a trusted, multi-party collaboration platform where all trusted contributors are rewarded fairly.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EpiK Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EpiK Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EpiK Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EpiK Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EpiK Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.