Epiphany Technology Acquisition (OTCMKTS:EPHYU) Trading Down 0.1%

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EPHYU – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.84 and last traded at $9.87. 3,618 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 3,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average is $9.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Epiphany Technology Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EPHYU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Company Profile

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

