ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $38.24

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.24 and last traded at $38.79, with a volume of 2002 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.77.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ESAB. Robert W. Baird began coverage on ESAB in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ESAB from $56.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ESAB in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.25.

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $661.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ESAB Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESAB. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

