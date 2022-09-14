ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $38.24

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.24 and last traded at $38.79, with a volume of 2002 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.77.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have issued reports on ESAB. Robert W. Baird began coverage on ESAB in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ESAB from $56.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ESAB in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.
ESAB Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.25.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESAB. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.
About ESAB
ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ESAB (ESAB)
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
- Is Lyft Going To Make It As Acquisition Rumors Swirl?
- It’s Time To Embrace Another 25% Decline In The S&P 500
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.