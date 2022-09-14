ESG Planning Acquires Shares of 1,643 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

ESG Planning purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,643 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 7,085 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.38.

Applied Materials Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $91.32. 182,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,984,814. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.67 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The company has a market cap of $78.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.36 and a 200-day moving average of $109.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.