ESG Planning Purchases New Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

ESG Planning purchased a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its stake in Equinix by 3.9% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Equinix by 20.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 93 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Equinix by 1.6% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Equinix by 10.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $5.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $630.83. 5,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,269. The stock has a market cap of $57.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.49. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $606.12 and a fifty-two week high of $873.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $666.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $686.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.39%.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total value of $52,887.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,827 shares in the company, valued at $12,570,887.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,808 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,370 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Equinix from $785.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $818.75.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.