ESG Planning Takes Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

ESG Planning acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 2.1% of ESG Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 4,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $527,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $513,000. Finally, Reynolds Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $7,491,000.

TIP traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.63. The stock had a trading volume of 83,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,365,115. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.07 and a 1 year high of $131.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.50.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

