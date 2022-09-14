Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc lowered its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 63.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,364 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $4,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,667,195,000 after acquiring an additional 184,047 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,686,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,355,194,000 after acquiring an additional 242,033 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,219,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,814,408,000 after acquiring an additional 316,868 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,911,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,005,930,000 after acquiring an additional 86,179 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $721,012,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

NYSE:ESS opened at $268.12 on Wednesday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.62 and a 12 month high of $363.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $276.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Essex Property Trust

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESS. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $371.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $342.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $299.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.88.

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.