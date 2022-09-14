Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.38

Shares of Eurasia Mining Plc (LON:EUA – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 7.38 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 4.80 ($0.06). Eurasia Mining shares last traded at GBX 5.25 ($0.06), with a volume of 10,230,443 shares trading hands.

Eurasia Mining Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 33.99, a quick ratio of 32.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £214.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.00.

About Eurasia Mining

Eurasia Mining Plc, a mining and mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, copper, nickel, gold, and other minerals in Russia. Its principal projects are the West Kytlim mine located in the Central Urals; and the Monchetundra project situated on the Kola Peninsula.

