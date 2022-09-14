EvenCoin (EVN) Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

EvenCoin (EVN) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 13th. In the last week, EvenCoin has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. One EvenCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $16,401.71 and approximately $67,350.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005662 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.56 or 0.00223207 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000093 BTC.

QUINADS (QUIN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AiLink Token (ALI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CyberMusic (CYMT) traded 1,738.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EVN is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

