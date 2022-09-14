Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Ever-Glory International Group Trading Down 2.7 %

EVK stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 million, a PE ratio of 109.11 and a beta of -0.38. Ever-Glory International Group has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $3.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.36.

Get Ever-Glory International Group alerts:

Ever-Glory International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

Receive News & Ratings for Ever-Glory International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ever-Glory International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.