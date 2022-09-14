Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.16-$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $110.60 million-$111.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $110.57 million. Everbridge also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.33-$0.38 EPS.

Everbridge Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:EVBG traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.80. 6,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,430. Everbridge has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $164.49. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Everbridge will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages recently commented on EVBG. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Everbridge from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Everbridge from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com cut Everbridge from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Everbridge from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Everbridge by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 2,380.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 17,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.