Everipedia Market Capitalization Tops $59.94 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (IQ) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $59.94 million and approximately $9.14 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everipedia coin can currently be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Everipedia has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 252.9% against the dollar and now trades at $344.81 or 0.01704870 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.00 or 0.00820748 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020720 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia’s genesis date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 12,070,492,550 coins and its circulating supply is 11,166,619,627 coins. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Everipedia

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. Telegram | Facebook “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

