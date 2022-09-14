EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,079 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 96.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Pool by 52.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Pool by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Pool by 3.8% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 25.9% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 0.3% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total value of $960,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,971.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on POOL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Pool in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $431.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Stephens lowered their price objective on Pool to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $398.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $446.80.

Shares of POOL stock traded down $2.11 on Wednesday, hitting $333.08. The stock had a trading volume of 7,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,049. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $365.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.15. Pool Co. has a one year low of $324.14 and a one year high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 68.34% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

