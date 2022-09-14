EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 11,290 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,290 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 246,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 17,610 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $774,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 222,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after buying an additional 71,228 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,232,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $695,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.14. 12,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,221. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $27.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.86.

