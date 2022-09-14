EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $53,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $87.93. The company had a trading volume of 5,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,479. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.95 and its 200-day moving average is $91.94. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $80.64 and a 1-year high of $108.91.

