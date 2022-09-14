EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VSS. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 169.5% during the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 51,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after acquiring an additional 32,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $875,000.

Shares of VSS stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.27. 1,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,679. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.19 and a fifty-two week high of $141.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.98.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

