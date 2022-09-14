EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,959 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JT Stratford LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 42,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orcam Financial Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 6,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $40.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,558,096. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $52.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.90.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

