EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,739 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Truadvice LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,393 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.16 on Wednesday, reaching $396.30. 78,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,743,982. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $405.40 and a 200-day moving average of $413.72.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.