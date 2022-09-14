EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 15,808 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,808 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $133,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA PULS traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.08. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,421. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.04 and its 200-day moving average is $49.11. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.92 and a one year high of $49.69.

