Exohood Hits 24-Hour Volume of $10,602.00 (EXO)

Exohood (EXO) traded 172.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. Exohood has a market capitalization of $512,898.36 and $10,602.00 worth of Exohood was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exohood coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Exohood has traded 671.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Exohood alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,302.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,604.13 or 0.07901274 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00182188 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00023596 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.81 or 0.00299531 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.49 or 0.00736302 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.88 or 0.00585529 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000999 BTC.

About Exohood

Exohood (CRYPTO:EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exohood’s total supply is 12,779,147,102 coins and its circulating supply is 1,080,145,797 coins. Exohood’s official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto.

Buying and Selling Exohood

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exohood directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exohood should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exohood using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Exohood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exohood and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.