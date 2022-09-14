Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EXPD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.38.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of EXPD stock traded down $4.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,765,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,948. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $92.58 and a 1-year high of $137.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.62 and a 200 day moving average of $102.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 605.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2,866.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.