F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Gap Down to $163.07

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIVGet Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $163.07, but opened at $155.78. F5 shares last traded at $156.06, with a volume of 190 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of F5 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of F5 from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of F5 from $235.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of F5 from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of F5 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.38.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.37 and its 200-day moving average is $174.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.16.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIVGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $674.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.81 million. F5 had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 19.06%. F5’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 2,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $337,550.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,548.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $28,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,152,142. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 2,047 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $337,550.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,892 shares of company stock worth $988,147. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of F5 by 1,216.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,138,867 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $237,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,330 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of F5 by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,469,881 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,142,932,000 after acquiring an additional 517,198 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of F5 by 6.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,574,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,373,834,000 after acquiring an additional 416,388 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of F5 by 14.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,875,830 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $391,955,000 after acquiring an additional 237,116 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of F5 by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,075,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $224,824,000 after acquiring an additional 178,042 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

