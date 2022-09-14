Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.72-$1.79 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $620.00 million-$640.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $596.15 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fabrinet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fabrinet has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $115.60.

NYSE FN traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $101.60. 2,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.95. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $74.57 and a 52-week high of $126.28.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.26. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $587.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Fabrinet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 17,681 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $1,880,551.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,936,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Harpal Gill sold 21,088 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,482,057.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,667,511.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 17,681 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $1,880,551.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,936,805.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,129 shares of company stock worth $12,818,755. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 108.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,529,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,835,000 after acquiring an additional 794,833 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,032,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Fabrinet by 90.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 413,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,443,000 after buying an additional 196,477 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Fabrinet by 24.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 825,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,768,000 after buying an additional 163,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Fabrinet by 3,616.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,865,000 after buying an additional 106,372 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

