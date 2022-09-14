FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Receives $421.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $421.75.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FDS. StockNews.com cut FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 26th. Redburn Partners began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total value of $134,519.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,572.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.92, for a total value of $1,062,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,580.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total value of $134,519.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,572.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,907 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,827. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 413.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $446.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $345.92 and a 12 month high of $495.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $426.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $408.81.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $488.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.24% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.94%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

