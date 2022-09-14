Far Peak Acquisition (NASDAQ:FPAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 38,464 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 294,422 shares.The stock last traded at $9.89 and had previously closed at $9.87.

Far Peak Acquisition Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Far Peak Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Far Peak Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Far Peak Acquisition by 73.8% during the first quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $386,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Far Peak Acquisition

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries.

